Learners’ success celebrated by Inishowen Development Partnership

Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) held another successful celebration of learning event in the Sliabh Sneacht Centre, Drumfries last Thursday, which offered an opportunity for over 200 successful QQI & Industry Certified Certificates to be awarded to a range of participants.

Joint CEO, Shauna McClenaghan ‘applauded the achievements of the large number of successful candidates’, and stated how it was ‘a great opportunity to celebrate both the breadth of activity IDP provides across the peninsula and the wonderful achievements of the people in the room.’ She acknowledged the ‘high calibre of tutors engaged in delivering these courses’ and outlined that this is an ‘essential ingredient for optimising the learning environment and promoting a culture of lifelong learning.’

Joint CEO, Shauna McClenaghan IDP presenting certicates as Inishowen Development Partnership held another successful celebration of learning event in the Sliabh Sneacht Centre, Drumfries. Photo Clive Wasson

Chairperson Helen Nolan welcomed the opportunity that IDP had - through its Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme (SICAP), through Donegal LCDC and other complementary programmes. such as Taste 4Success Skillnet & Donegal ETB’s Community Education Programme - to develop and deliver a wide range of courses.

MC for the evening was IDP tutor Annette Patton, who facilitated the evening using a learner centred approach and underlined the wealth of life skills that the programme participants bring to the various courses. IDP said the journeys of the participants are what reinvigorates their efforts in sourcing funding for these programmes. If you would like further details on courses please contact IDP Buncrana on 074 9362218 or check out Facebook or www.inishowen.ie.

Childcare Certificate recipients at the IDP Celebration of Learners' Success event in the Sliabh Sneacht Centre, Drumfries, with, seated from left: Connie McGranaghan, Pauline Coyle, Joint CEO, Shauna McClenaghan, Geraldine Holmes and Michelle Doherty. Photo Clive Wasson

Taste 4 Success Certificate recipients. Front from left are: Ben Doherty, Sinead Collins, Elizabeth Doherty, Jacinta McLaughlin and Mary McColgan. Back from left :Emma Cheetham, Mary McGeehan, Martin Lynch, Joint CEO, Shauna McClenaghan, Breda Barber and Carlyn Osuere. Photo Clive Wasson

IT Course Certificate recipients. Photo Clive Wasson

Sinead McDaid, Tutor IDP and Maura Toner, with her certificate in Word Processing and Spreadsheet Methods. . Photo Clive Wasson