Learners’ success celebrated by Inishowen Development Partnership

Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) held another successful celebration of learning event in the Sliabh Sneacht Centre, Drumfries last Thursday, which offered an opportunity for over 200 successful QQI & Industry Certified Certificates to be awarded to a range of participants.
Joint CEO, Shauna McClenaghan ‘applauded the achievements of the large number of successful candidates’, and stated how it was ‘a great opportunity to celebrate both the breadth of activity IDP provides across the peninsula and the wonderful achievements of the people in the room.’ She acknowledged the ‘high calibre of tutors engaged in delivering these courses’ and outlined that this is an ‘essential ingredient for optimising the learning environment and promoting a culture of lifelong learning.’
Chairperson Helen Nolan welcomed the opportunity that IDP had - through its Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme (SICAP), through Donegal LCDC and other complementary programmes. such as Taste 4Success Skillnet & Donegal ETB’s Community Education Programme - to develop and deliver a wide range of courses.
MC for the evening was IDP tutor Annette Patton, who facilitated the evening using a learner centred approach and underlined the wealth of life skills that the programme participants bring to the various courses. IDP said the journeys of the participants are what reinvigorates their efforts in sourcing funding for these programmes. If you would like further details on courses please contact IDP Buncrana on 074 9362218 or check out Facebook or www.inishowen.ie. The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) 2018-2022 is funded by the Irish Government through the Department of Rural and Community Development and co-funded by the European Social Fund under the Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning (PEIL) 2014-2020.