Learning Pool urges kids to get writing to make wishes come true

Learning Pool is running a writing competition for children between the ages of 7 and 12.

An exciting writing competition for children between the ages of 7 and 12 has just been launched by the Derry based e-learning company.

It’s looking to find young, creative geniuses that can wow them with their imaginative short stories about mythical creatures from around the world.

Whether it’s a shy dragon or a surfing mermaid, a silly werewolf or a scary fairy, Learning Pool wants to read your story.

Cash prizes and an opportunity to have their story published in an upcoming book, entitled ‘Tall Tales Short Stories’, are all up for grabs.

Arlene Mooney, Learning Design Manager with the company, says: “We are so excited to be launching this short story competition that we hope will spark some creativity and encourage children to write.

“Our team of Learning and Graphic Designers are a creative bunch who are very passionate about the work we do.

“We can’t wait to start bringing these tall tales of mythical creatures to life through beautiful illustrations and clever storytelling.

“To be working in partnership with a global charity such as Make-A-Wish International is an amazing opportunity.

“We would encourage people to share the competition with their family and friends and to encourage local schools to get involved.

“Just a few shares could make a real difference in helping grant a child’s wish.”

All royalties on the sale of the book (estimated between 13-20% of the sale price) will be donated to Make-A-Wish International.

Make-A-Wish International creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 40,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish International delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most.

○ For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.