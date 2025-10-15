Legendary Derry jazz guitarist Tommy Halferty flying high at 80

Tommy Halferty left Derry to become a Jesuit in the early 1960s.

It wasn’t for him.

"I wised up. I thought that's a long trip. Thirteen years before you even get the collar round you. So I left,” he recalls.

"My mother didn't take it too kindly. I moved to Dublin for a while and my sister Rosie said to me one day, 'Listen there's a great guitarist here, Louis Stewart, you want to hear him'.”

Tommy Halferty

Thus a life-long love affair with jazz began.

Tommy is celebrating his 80th birthday this week with a special gig in The Cooler at 12 Mary's Abbey in Dublin.

He will be joined by Michael Buckley (tenor sax), Leon Buckley (alto sax), Barry McBrien (trombone), Leopoldo Osio (piano), Ronan Guilfoyle (bass) and Christophe Lavergne (drums) for ‘Flyin' Higher - Tommy Halferty at 80’ on Thursday.

He is touched by the recognition.

Derry jazz maestro Tommy Halferty.

"It's nice effort. I appreciate it very much,” he says.

Tommy was reared in Derry in the 1940s and 1950s.

"I grew up at 44 Strand Road, a long time ago. There were eight of us in the family. I'm the last. They are all gone. They all went to Canada, most of them. My sister Nellie was the only one who stayed in Derry. Rosie moved to Dublin.”

After his ill-fated stint as a Jesuit seminarian Tommy found himself in a jazz club in Dublin’s then insalubrious docks.

Tommy Halferty with Mike Nielsen

He was awed by the Waterford guitarist, Stewart, who had once played with the legendary clarinetist and bandleader, the ‘King of Swing’ Benny Goodman.

"It was down in the terrible docklands and my sister Rosie was the only woman there with all these dockers looking at her. Louis was playing with the local group and I asked him for lessons. It was great. I got six lessons off Louis.”

The rest is history.

Tommy began carving out a reputation as a jazz guitarist of the first order. Working as a secondary school teacher in Dublin teaching English and Classics, he was a fixture on the local music scene.

He met his wife Annie, a Frenchwoman, with whom he has two children Maud and Hugo.

In the 1980s he formed a trio with bassist Ronan Guilfoyle and the late John Wadham, a seminal influence.

"In Dublin, one of the great influences in my life was guy called John Wadham. He was a great drummer. He taught a lot of them. He taught Larry Mullin from U2.

“It was through John that I learned to play jazz. Louis taught me the guitar stuff. John was the guy who told me to get our there and play with the rhythm section and swing. That was all through him.”

His wife Annie later suggested he broaden his horizons.

"When you have a world class player like Louis Stewart you are always compared to him and unfortunately sometimes if you didn't sound like him you didn't get any gigs! So my wife said, ‘Why don't you go to a place where nobody knows this guy?’” Tommy recalls.

He ended up playing a lot in France and Portugal with, among others, the legendary Portuguese bass player Ze' Eduardo.

Throughout a storied career Tommy has played with some of the finest jazz musicians on the planet.

“I got to play with some great stars that came over. I played with Lee Konitz, Benny Golson and people like that. Martial Solal, one of the great French piano players.”

During all of this time Tommy never forgot his Derry roots and acknowledges the influence of local luminaries on both the jazz and showband scene.

“I played a good bit in Derry with Johnny Murray. I knew Gay McIntyre and Jackie Molloy. Especially Jackie. He used to come into the house.

"My brother Patsy, he ran The Woodchoppers showband and Jackie was in that group. Derry was full of showbands. There was a good few of them.

“And Gay had a band. I still meet Paul, Gay's son, the great sax player. They were very instrumental.

"My brother Patsy was listening to the American services radio. I was listened to The Hollies and he would have on Duke Ellington.

“There was that musical ambience in the house. It was there.

“People like Gay came into the house, Noel Lindsay and those guys. They were part of Gay's band. Johnny McCollum, the guitar player. He played with Chris Barber. There was a kind of a scene there in Derry, which I didn't appreciate at the time."

Coming to-and-fro from the seminary Tommy didn’t get any lessons at the time but the atmosphere seeped in somewhere.

His musical adventure has taken Tommy all over the world including to Rio de Janeiro where he has been influenced by the sounds of samba and bossa nova. Jazz, throughout its history has incorporated myriad styles, and, Tommy believes, is all the richer for it.

"Jazz is a hybrid form. I've been influenced by Brazilian music, been to Rio, and put a group together called Tudo Bem.

“If you look at the Cork jazz festival you have a lot of hybrid groups, guys who are rappers. They are experimental.

“It's all about the continuity of keeping the music alive. You can't just say we are going to only do bebop music of the 1930s and 1940s. You can do arrangements of that but young people today are bringing in different forms.

"Back in Derry I was listening to Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles and early jazz at the time, through Gay and Noel Lindsay.”

As Tommy celebrates 80 years he chuckles at his journey from the Jesuits to jazz.

“Jazz was a minority music. The Catholic church used to call it ‘the devil's music’. You can imagine the reaction of my mother to the former seminarian taking it up, ‘No, no, you are not playing that kind of music!”

A documentary series on Tommy’s career can be viewed at: https://www.tommyhalferty.com/