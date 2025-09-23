Legendary She Wolf set to prowl the streets at Derry Halloween

Halloween is the night when witches and werewolves traditionally emerge from the shadows and in Derry – the official home of Halloween - the veil between worlds lifts to unleash a wave of creatures from the underworld for four unforgettable nights of magic, myth and mayhem from October 28 – 31.

This year, one of Ireland’s most iconic and haunting creations will prowl the streets as the sinister She Wolf is brought to life as part of the internationally acclaimed Derry Halloween festivities.

Towering at six feet tall the puppet has been created and loaned to Derry Halloween by Galway based arts group Macnas, renowned for their mythical and magical storytelling, and masters of creating immersive experiences for modern audiences.

Their work has captivated crowds across Ireland and beyond, through parades, theatre shows, installations and performance art, and the She Wolf takes pride of place amongst their collection of bespoke creations.

Local puppeteers have been rehearsing their steps with a giant Wolf as part of the preparations by the North West Carnival Initiative for this years’ Derry City and Strabane District Council halloween Festival. The puppet has been designed by Tommy Casby pictured with Jim Collins from the North West Carnival Initiative. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.09.25 : Halloween, 2025.

This week a team of local artists at the North West Carnival Initiative had the opportunity to learn some new skills, under the expert tuition of Macnas artist and puppeteer Tommy Casby. They will bring the piece to life and captivate anyone who dares to be scared this Derry Halloween.

Looking ahead to the festival Johnny O’Reilly, Executive Producer at Macnas group, said they were delighted to loan the puppet to Derry Halloween where her story will reach new audiences.

“The She Wolf is one of the most beautiful pieces, one of my own favourites and a beloved character in Galway’s famous Macnas Parade, which draws thousands of revellers onto on the streets just days before Halloween,” he explained.

“We are delighted that she going to feature this year in Derry Halloween. We love bringing the stories to new audiences and I know she will be very popular with the crowds in Derry.

“The Galway Halloween parade has become a real highlight in the cultural calendar down here and, similar to the Derry Halloween festivities, it’s an opportunity to tell the stories that connect us all. We work with a huge community of artists and performers – we have a community cast of about 120 volunteers who audition for the parts and work with our artists, but it’s a bit different from Derry where there is more community involvement in terms of clubs and schools etc.

“We’ve been doing it for 15 years now and we also take part in the Dublin Parade. It’s a fantastic opportunity to turn a civic space into an arts space and really bring performance to everyone.

“The puppet is beautiful to watch, with her mesmerising eyes, and perfect for the whole Halloween theme. I think the Derry Halloween audience will love her.”

The She Wolf promises to entertain and unnerve in equal measure when she makes her debut during the Awakening the Walled City Trail, running from October 28– 30, as part of the biggest Halloween celebration in Europe.

The North West Carnival Initiative team have been getting to know the puppet since she arrived last week, and getting to grips with the art of dramatic street performance. It will be challenging work bringing the six-foot creature to life for four nights throughout the celebrations.

Orlatih Meenan is leading on the Festival for Derry City and Strabane District Council, and is looking forward to seeing the She Wolf being unveiled as part of the festivities. “Macnas are renowned for their stunning creations, and we are delighted to be able to bring the She Wolf to Derry Halloween this year,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to give people here the performance experience, and to add a new element to our cast of characters, who bring the story right back to the origins of Halloween here in Ireland. I’m really looking forward to seeing our volunteers bringing her to life on the streets of the city.”

The She Wolf is just one element of a fabulous array of animation and activity to keep visitors of all ages entertained over the course of the Derry Halloween festival.

Visitors can expect a city transformed - where ancient legends walk among us, and the streets pulse with the energy of the other world.

Derry Halloween 2025 is set to be a spine-tingling spectacle, and with Macnas’ She Wolf leading the pack, it’s not to be missed.

Derry Halloween is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism NI and The Executive Office.

You will find information on the full Derry Halloween programme and tickets at http://www.derryhalloween.comwww.derryhalloween.com