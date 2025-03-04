Legenderry Motor Show raises over £15,000 for Kidney Care UK

The annual Legenderry Motor Show, held last September in St Columb’s Park has successfully raised an incredible £15,598 in support of kidney patient support charity Kidney Care UK.

The show, a much-anticipated annual event, brought, together all types of cars, bikes, vans, tractors and trucks along with trade stands, and automotive enthusiasts from across the region.

It continues to have a hugely positive impact on the city, attracting visitors, boosting local businesses, and fostering a strong sense of community.

Organisers Richard and Joanne Gillespie extended their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who played a part in making the event such a success.

Attending the Legenderry Motor Show cheque presentation at Altnagelvin Hospital Renal Unit were staff from Altnagelvin Renal Unit with Jo-Anne Dobson – NI Ambassador for Kidney Care UK alongside Legenderry Motor Show organiser Richard Gillespie with his daughter Rachel and kidney recipient Heather Vance.

They said: “We want to sincerely thank the marshals, exhibitors, trade stands, volunteers, and every single person who attended, supported, and donated so generously. A special thanks to the Mayor for her presence at the Show and for her ongoing support. The support we receive truly means so much to us and to Kidney Care UK.

“Each year thesShow goes from strength to strength and it’s wonderful for us to be able to share our passion for all things automotive as we continue to add new and exciting attractions. Practically everything with an engine is welcome at the show, whether it’s cars, bikes, vans, tractors, trucks, gliders and the list goes on! This year we reached such a successful total as we also took part in a Legenderry Three Bridges Walk around the city from Altnagelvin Hospital, across the bridges and around the historic walls.”

The funds raised were recently presented to Kidney Care UK Northern Ireland Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson at a cheque presentation at Altnagelvin Hospital’s dialysis unit, alongside staff who provide essential care and support for kidney patients in the city.

Jo-Anne Dobson, who is herself a living kidney donor, also expressed her gratitude: “The generosity shown at the Legenderry Motor Show will make a real difference to people living with kidney disease across Northern Ireland. On behalf of the charity, thank you to everyone who helped make this possible and a special word of thanks to kidney recipient Heather Vance who led our dedicated volunteers, many of whom are connected to our local kidney family and I thank them all.

“At Kidney Care UK we provide dedicated financial and emotional support services, including funding Shared Care nurses and Psychology services at the Renal Units at Altnagelvin and Omagh Hospitals. We also fund the children from across Northern Ireland to attend the Transplant Games. None of this would be possible without the terrific support we receive from the heart of the local community for which we are truly thankful.”

Looking ahead, Richard and Joanne Gillespie are continuing their fundraising efforts with a ‘Legenderry Stairway to Heaven’ sponsored walk taking place on Saturday, June 28/Sunday, June 29. This event, which is open to all to take part, aims to raise further funds and awareness for the Legenderry Motor Show and for Kidney Care UK.”

The full details will be available on the Legenderry Motor Show Facebook page.

Sadly following this year’s show Richard’s beloved father Graham passed away in November. Graham was very much part of every aspect of every show, – he was the Legend in Legenderry. The family have confirmed that the 2025 Show – scheduled for Sunday, September 28 in St Columb’s Park - will take place in his memory.

You can find out more information about the show on Facebook at @LegenderryMotorShow and about Kidney Care UK at www.kidneycareuk.org