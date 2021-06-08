‘Let’s work together to deliver a better deal’: Deputy Mayor

Derry City and Strabane District Council Deputy Mayor Councillor Christopher Jackson. Picture Martin McKeown. 07.06.21

Councillor Christopher Jackson, of Sinn Féin, says the past 15 months have seen society turned upside down as the coronavirus pandemic swept across communities and changed life as we know it.

He told Monday evening’s annual general meeting of the local authority: “We now look towards economic recovery and rebuilding society - at the heart of this is creating more jobs, protecting existing jobs and supporting workers and small businesses.

“This is about opportunity and the future. We are in a new era. These opportunities are no longer an aspiration, they are here.”

Colr. Jackson, who represents the Waterside ward on council, says it’s time to build a city of opportunity for young people - “with more jobs, more social and affordable homes and more money in the pockets of workers and families.

“We are in the unique position of being Ireland’s only cross-border city and with that lies a huge opportunity to work with our colleagues in Donegal to create opportunities for everyone here in the north west.”