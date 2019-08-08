Letterkenny hospital warns of telephone scam

Letterkenny University Hospital has urged people to beware of bogus telephone calls purporting to come from the hospital and during which money is being requested.

In a statement, the Saolta University Healthcare group, which runs the hospital, stated: “Letterkenny University Hospital has been made aware that a number of people have received bogus phone calls requesting advance payment for tests at the hospital. This is a scam.

“These phone calls are not originating from the hospital. The hospital never asks for credit card details over the phone or payment in advance.”

They continued: “If staff from the hospital contact a patient about an appointment, they always identify who they are, what Department they are calling from and carry out a three-point verification check to make sure that they are speaking to the correct patient.”