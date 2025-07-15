Liam Canning pays poignant tribute with tome dedicated to late aunt Gertrude who was murdered in Scotland in 1942

‘Gertrude Canning: A Wren for 99 Days’ is a deeply personal and heart-breaking account of the Donegal woman’s short life, says the 68-year-old former social worker.

"Carrying out the research for my book to unravel exactly what happened to my Aunt Gertrude and to uncover the circumstances associated with her murder and the police investigations that followed has been a journey of discovery not only for myself, but also for the wider Canning family network,” he confides.

Liam spent years investigating the fate of his aunt Gertrude who was originally from Ballindrait just across the River Foyle in County Donegal.

Aged just 20 Gertrude’s body was discovered five days after she went missing from her ‘Wrennery’ in a ditch near a secret military training facility in the small Scottish Highland town of Inveraray.

She had been attacked and shot. To this day, no-one has ever been brought to justice for her murder making it one of Scotland’s unsolved cold cases.

Liam’s book is an attempt to unravel the mystery of the atrocity that occurred on the tranquil banks of Loch Fyne all of 83 years ago this year.

"For me, writing this book, has been challenging but it has also been a labour of love and I am delighted that I have completed it. It is more than just an investigation, it is a tribute to my aunt and will ensure that her memory will not be forgotten despite the decades that have passed,” says Liam.

The new book was officially launched in Strabane earlier this month and it will receive its formal Donegal launch on Wednesday, July 30 at the Donegal County Museum, 2 High Road, Letterkenny, starting at 7pm.

“Gertrude may have been forgotten by the justice system but she will not be forgotten by her family,” Liam observes, who said he was determined that the story of his father’s sister would be given down to posterity.

“Despite the decades that have passed, her spirit continues to endure and this story also reveals the invisible thread of love, peace and friendship that has since developed, and now connects people through her, ensuring that she has not or will not be forgotten – one of the main goals for writing this book,” he adds.

Liam thanked all of those in Argyll and throughout Scotland who have assisted him in his investigations.

“I would like to put on record that myself and the other Canning family members will be forever eternally grateful to the members of the Inveraray Royal British Legion Branch (Scotland) and the wider Inveraray community for their help and support down the years since I first visited Inveraray back in 2010,” he maintains.

For more information about Gertrude and to order a copy of Liam's book visit: https://gertrudecanning.com/

Liam Canning at a memorial stone to his late aunt Gertrude in Inveraray

Gertrude Canning was murdered in Inveraray, Scotland in June 1942 whilst serving there as a member of the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRENS).