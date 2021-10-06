Lidl unveils plans to create 35 jobs with new store in Carndonagh

An image of the proposed store.

The plans include a substantial investment of €7 million in the locality and would create 35 new permanent jobs with the retailer, as well as supporting 100 more through the development phase.

Lidl Ireland is proposing to build its new store on Station Road and will form part of an adjoining development with McLaughlin’s Homevalue. McLaughlin’s have traded in Carndonagh for over 60 years and will now move to a standalone purpose-built facility adjacent to the proposed Lidl store. Although the proposed Lidl store would be located in Carndonagh, it will also cater to the wider Inishowen Peninsula.

Having first opened in the county in 2000 with its Letterkenny store, Lidl Ireland has currently employs more than 160 people in the county across its eight stores in Dungloe, Millford, Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Bundoran, and Buncrana. Lidl Ireland has had a significant impact on these communities to date, including the donation of more than 80,433 meals to local charities throughout Donegal through its partnership with FoodCloud, and the donation of 21 new sets of jerseys to 19 different Donegal LGFA clubs this year as well as €26,000 in cash funding. If approved, the new Carndonagh Lidl store will bring even more job opportunities to the community among other benefits.

Lidl Ireland Property Executive, Brian Smyth, commented: “We greatly value our relationship with the community of Donegal and are committed to bringing them an enhanced shopping experience with our proposal for this new state-of-the-art store in Carndonagh. This €6 million investment solidifies our commitment and makes our ever-growing range of top-quality produce even more accessible to our Donegal customers.