A life-long Derry Republican who the army once tried to force to diffuse a bomb he was caught with during the Troubles has passed away.

Stephen Quigley was well known throughout Derry, not least in his native Creggan Estate.

Originally from the Greenwalk area, Mr Quigley passed away over recent days at the age of 68.

When he was in his early teens he was caught with a bomb in the Diamond area of Derry City.

The late Stephen Quigley. (Photo: Hugh Gallagher)

A friend of the family recalled: “The British Army tried to force him to defuse it but he refused. They put a gun to his head and frog-marched him to the nearby War Memorial in the Diamond where they tied a rope around his leg and then to the bomb.

"He was told if he didn’t defuse it he would be blown to bits. Eventually he was arrested and the bomb was made safe by them.

"He was arrested and taken to the RUC Strand Road Victoria Market station where he was abused. He wasn’t allowed a solicitor or visitors. He was then taken to Crumlin Road Prison in Belfast.”

Stephen Quigley served seven years in jail.

Stephen Quigley (second left) carries the body of his brother Tony. Left to Right are Terry, Stephen, Barry and Jim Quigley. (Photo: Hugh Gallagher)

His twin brother, Kevin, who died last year, was also sentenced to a long period in prison and served 18 years.

"The Quigleys are a well-known republican family. Their brother Tony, also deceased was a blanketman alongside Kevin In Long Kesh,” the family friend said. "Another brother, John, was harassed by the British army. He too was interned and died six years ago.”