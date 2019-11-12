‘Light your candles, say your Novenas’... Nadine Coyle’s friends urge as she prepares to enter I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ jungle

Nadine Coyle’s friends have urged people to light their Holy Candles and say their Novenas for her during her time in I’m A Celebrity in a humorous post after they temporarily took charge of her social media.

It was confirmed overnight that the Derry singer is in the Jungle with Caitlyn Jenner, James Haskell and a host of other celebrities.

On her Twitter account her nearest and dearest wrote: “Light your candles, say your novenas..... IT’S TRUE” The news is out and she is on her way into the jungle @imacelebrity . #TeamNadine will be taking over her socials. Let’s all get behind her!!!! ”

And many local people have been sending their best wishes, with some predicting Nadine, who has confessed to being scared of pretty much everything may become the Trial Challenge Queen during this year’s series. Others have put their faith in her to win the show.

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! returns this weekend and Nadine and the other celebrity campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of the Australian Jungle, and organisers have promised a “whole host of brand new nasty surprises created just for them.”

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will present all the big stories live from the Jungle every night, starting from this Sunday, November 17th.

The full list of the celebrities heading into the Jungle for the new series are:

Ex footballer and broadcaster – Ian Wright MBE

Pop star – Nadine Coyle

‘Rak-Su’ singer – Myles Stephenson

Radio 1 DJ – Adele Roberts

Comedian – Andrew Maxwell

Soap Star– Jacqueline Jossa

Capital Radio DJ – Roman Kemp

Olympian and TV personality – Caitlyn Jenner

Ex England rugby player – James Haskell

TV and radio presenter – Kate Garraway