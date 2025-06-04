Lilian Seenoi Barr says goodbye to her Mayorship in her last message to the people of Derry

"I have loved every bit of it," outgoing Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said in her final message to the people of Derry and Strabane as she spoke to the Journal on her last day as Mayor.

Sitting in the Mayor's Parlour in the Guildhall, she recounted her year as First Citizen.

"I think I had a fantastic year," said the outgoing Mayor. "I believe I have done everything that I planned to do, but to be fair, not absolutely everything, 98% of what I said I would do.

“I am looking forward to giving somebody else this chain to do their dues because I believe I have done mine.”

Outgoing Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr's last day.

Colr. Seenoi Barr expressed pride in her accomplishments. "I think for me, being able to finish my term after everything that I have gone through, what I have been put through, is a moment of pride.

“I have learned so much throughout the year, so much about myself mostly, but also a lot about our community. Being able to engage with people from all walks of life, I have known the real heart and soul of Derry and Strabane. That was transformative, it has changed my life.

“I am absolutely delighted and proud.”

She shared how the online negativity she encountered became an unexpected opportunity for personal growth and learning.

Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr from the SDLP who is the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.06.24

“They managed to show me how strong and resilient I am,” said the past Mayor.

“I maintained my identity, I stood on the principles and values that I believed in, no matter the harassment or abuse. I never changed who I am and that makes me very proud, and I have to say thank you for showing me who I am.

"I hope anyone who is subjected to the harassment and hate that I have can learn something from me and say, 'If Lilian can overcome that, I can too.'"

Colr. Seenoi Barr said she was proud of the work she had done with her chosen charity Bud Club. She said her goal was to raise awareness and represent children with disabilities. "I am passionate about people who are underrepresented and marginalised. As a mother of a son with autism, it was a natural choice. It was something I wanted to do in my life to demonstrate that they are no different from anyone else."

Offering some advice for the current Mayor Ruairí McHugh and future Mayors of Derry and Strabane, Mrs. Seenoi Barr said: “It is a lifetime opportunity, a privilege. Handle it in the way you can, to the best of your ability, but be yourself. Do not try to copy anyone else.”

Ahead of handing over the Mayor’s chain, Councillor Seenoi Barr fondly remembered the past year as a privilege, the greatest honor of her life, and said she would treasure the moment forever.

Finally, outgoing Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr shared her last message to the people of Derry and Strabane, she said: "A massive thank you to everyone who welcomed me into their homes, offices, community centres, and streets. Thank you for dancing with me, for celebrating the best of our city, but most of all, thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent you across the world. I have loved every bit of it."