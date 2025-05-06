Limavady man runs 104 miles in support of Derry's Foyle Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Limavady marathon man has raised thousands of pounds by completing yet another challenge in aid of Foyle Hospice, a charity that is close to his heart.

This year, inspirational John Butcher has raised £5,584 so far, with donations still ongoing, after he took on the gruelling challenge of running an amazing 104 miles throughout Limavady in four days by running four miles every four hours.

Having ran 101 marathons in total, John, who is a keen runner with Springwell Running Club, is no stranger to pounding the pavements for a good cause, including Foyle Hospice.

Speaking of his most recent challenge, John said: “I have had family members who have passed away with cancer and I like to support local so that’s why I chose Foyle Hospice.

John Butcher pictured presenting a cheque for £5,584 , proceeds from running 104 miles throughout Limavady in aid of Foyle Hospice.

“I didn’t know if anyone was going to turn up but I was amazed that a total of 99 runners showed up to support me across the 4 days. They were from different areas, including Eglinton, Coleraine, Ballycastle and Banbridge. This included my friends and family but also people I didn’t know who just wanted to help out for a good cause. I was amazed by the generosity.”

John continued: “The first two days were very hot but I just put my head down and got on with it.”

Speaking of the importance of supporting vital charities like Foyle Hospice, John said: “It takes thousands of pounds every day to run the hospice so it is very important that we support it. The hospice has helped so many people and it is a very good community asset to have – it would certainly be a shame to lose it.”

John’s next endurance tester will be the Berlin Marathon in aid of Foyle Hospice on September 21.

John Butcher pictured leading the way during his 104 mile challenge in Limavady, running with supporters who came to join the fundraiser in support of Foyle Hospice.

Foyle Hospice Events Fundraiser, Noel McMonagle, said: “We are truly grateful for John’s dedication to Foyle Hospice throughout the years. We rely on support from the community and therefore people like John are the reason behind why Foyle Hospice can celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.

“If you would like to support our services, there are many different ways to get involved including fundraising, volunteering, taking part in our annual events and much more. Please get in touch with our fundraising office for more information on: 02871 359 888.”

If you would like to support John’s recent fundraiser of four miles every four hours, you still can by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/john-butcher-4in4in104?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015