Little Holly is first 2025 baby at Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital
For the first time in a number of years, it initially seemed that no babies would be born at the hospital on January 1.
However Holly, whose due date was January 11, decided to give staff and her parents, Micky and Emma, a big surprise by arriving early to add to the new year celebrations.
Little sister to a delighted Demi-Lee (13), Holly was born at 9.56pm, weighing 7lb 2oz.
Emma told the Journal how she arrived at the hospital at 7.30pm and her waters had broken. However, she was not experiencing contractions.
After some monitoring, Emma was placed in a ward and her parents thought their baby would be born the following day, January 2.
However, Emma started experiencing pain very quickly and everyone soon realised that Holly was going to be a new year baby.
Holly, who has a suitably festive name, was born less than two and a half hours after Emma had gone into the hospital.
Both mammy and baby are happy and healthy and were back home in Magheramason the next day, Thursday, where she is getting lots of cuddles from her big sister.
Micky, Emma and Demi-Lee are ‘over the moon,’ with their bundle of joy and the fact she was born on such a special date was the icing on the cake.
Welcome to the world, Holly.
