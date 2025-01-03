Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first baby born at Derry’s Altnagelvin Hospital in 2025 was baby Holly, who was welcomed into the world with just a little over two hours left to spare of New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in a number of years, it initially seemed that no babies would be born at the hospital on January 1.

However Holly, whose due date was January 11, decided to give staff and her parents, Micky and Emma, a big surprise by arriving early to add to the new year celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little sister to a delighted Demi-Lee (13), Holly was born at 9.56pm, weighing 7lb 2oz.

Baby Holly.

Emma told the Journal how she arrived at the hospital at 7.30pm and her waters had broken. However, she was not experiencing contractions.

After some monitoring, Emma was placed in a ward and her parents thought their baby would be born the following day, January 2.

However, Emma started experiencing pain very quickly and everyone soon realised that Holly was going to be a new year baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly, who has a suitably festive name, was born less than two and a half hours after Emma had gone into the hospital.

Both mammy and baby are happy and healthy and were back home in Magheramason the next day, Thursday, where she is getting lots of cuddles from her big sister.

Micky, Emma and Demi-Lee are ‘over the moon,’ with their bundle of joy and the fact she was born on such a special date was the icing on the cake.

Welcome to the world, Holly.