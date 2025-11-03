'Living angel' Tina Smith from Moville named Donegal Lidl Family Carer of the Year 2025

A Moville woman described by her family as a ‘living angel’ has been named the Donegal Lidl Family Carer of the Year 2025

The awards recognise the remarkable commitment, compassion and strength of family carers who provide essential care to loved ones every day and Tina Smith is a perfect representation of that.

The Lidl Family Carer of the Year Awards celebrate those whose dedication and compassion make a difference in the lives of the people they care for.

They also serve as a reminder that behind every person receiving care is someone providing it, often quietly and without rest, recognition or access to vital supports and services which should be provided by the State.

Pictured from left to right are Mary McConalogue, Lidl Carndonagh; Tina Smith, Donegal Lidl Family Carer of the Year 2025; and Patricia Blee, Community Support Manager, Family Carers Ireland.

Tina has cared for her mother, who lives with multiple myeloma, for the past 14 years. She is there for her through every stage of the illness, managing her care with quiet strength while still looking after her own family.

In recent times, Tina and her family have faced deep loss, yet she continues to put everyone else first, showing remarkable resilience and compassion.

She never complains or takes time for herself and is always thinking of others. Her kindness, dedication and warmth are an example to everyone who knows her, and her family describe her as a ‘living angel’.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Policy with Family Carers Ireland, said: “Family carers are the silent supporters of so many households across Ireland. They juggle multiple responsibilities, often at great personal cost, driven by love.

"Too often, their work takes place behind closed doors, unseen, unsupported and unacknowledged. These awards are about visibility and respect for the vital work that they do.’

She added: “Tina represents the compassion and resilience we see every day among family carers in every town and village. By recognising them, we are shining a light on all those who quietly care, who continue to give, and who deserve to know that their efforts are valued and understood.”

Since announcing their partnership with Family Carers Ireland at the end of 2024, Lidl has been supporting the caring community through the development of their Lidl Charity Champion programme.

One team member from every Lidl store and Regional Distribution Centre across Ireland has volunteered their time and energy to support Family Carers Ireland through a host of activities including planning and participating in store fundraising and fostering greater community engagement.

Christine McIntyre, Senior Partnership and Events Manager at Lidl Ireland, added: “At Lidl, we are proud to support Family Carers Ireland and to show family carers that we care back. Every day, hundreds of thousands of people across Ireland give their time, energy and love to support others, often putting their own needs last.

She continued: “Through the Lidl Family Carer of the Year Awards, we want to recognise their incredible dedication and remind them that no one should have to care alone. Tina Smith is a wonderful example of the compassion and commitment that exist in homes and communities all over Ireland.”