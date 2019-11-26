Local band write song in memory of ‘YaYa’

An EP in memory of Alexandra Johnston, the teenager who inspired thousands of people as she shared her battle with cancer online, is to be launched later this week.

The local worship band I Am wrote a song in memory of Alexandra, who was affectionately known as ‘YaYa’ and who passed away in January 2018, on the way home from her wake.

The EP, featuring the song, is being in aid of a charity set up by Alexandra’s family to support fathers and families whose children either live with, survive or die from childhood cancer.

Alexandra’s father Andre Johnston said his daughter loved music and loved this particular band.

“It is hard to take in that a song was written about her. I am really proud of everything I Am have done for her, because they even sang at her funeral and at the launch of the charity.”

Marie-Therese Martin, from I Am, said the band was always inspired by Alexandra.

“We wrote the song on the way home from her wake. Being in her house made us realise how many people she had touched in her life and it had such a marked impact on me. We want to do whatever we can to help the charity to ensure her name will go on forever.”

The launch will take place in Ya Ya’s Shack in the Gasyard on November 29 at 7pm and the EP costs £6.