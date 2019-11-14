Local charity to take over Zoe Ball’s breakfast show tomorrow

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust is to take over Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show on Radio 2 tomorrow morning.

For BBC Children in Need day, children from ten BBC Children in Need funded projects will take over the station for one hour each.

The young people will be in charge of choosing all the music for that hour and the project will share with listeners how they provide support.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust has taken to social media to encourage Derry people to tune in between 7am and 8am. They said “the young people from the charity have had great fun choosing the songs and recording voice overs, tune in and enjoy it with us.”

Listen live on Radio 2 or visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds