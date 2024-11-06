Local children embrace ancient Irish tradition through ‘Buachaill a’dreoilín’ project

Greencastle Community Centre is celebrating the successful culmination of its Buachaill a' dreoilín project, which introduced local children from Scoil Eoghain to the vibrant and time-honoured tradition of Irish mumming.

Funded through Creative Ireland, the initiative encompassed a series of immersive workshops that guided the young participants through the intricate elements of mumming.

From weaving and mask-making to rhyming and dramatic storytelling, the children were immersed in the rich tapestry of this ancient custom.

The project culminated in a captivating performance, where the children showcased their unique creations—handmade masks, vibrant characters, and compelling narratives—to a fascinated audience of fellow students and community members.

1st class Scoil Eoghain, Susan McAleer, GCC Manager, Christine Lee teacher, Shane Carey Lead Facilitator, Brendan Farren Weaving Facilitator, and Bernie McFarland Drama Facilitator.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to share this important aspect of Irish heritage with the children of Scoil Eoghain," remarked Mrs. Christine Lee, teacher of 1st Class at the school.

"This project has not only deepened their understanding of their cultural roots but has also ignited a sense of creativity and community spirit."

The children enthusiastically embraced the project, their imaginations ignited by the rich history and symbolism of mumming.

Shane Carey, the lead facilitator and member of The Mummers of Moville, played a pivotal role in inspiring their passion. With infectious energy and enthusiasm, he shared his deep love for the tradition, captivating the young minds and guiding them through the creative process.

Greencastle Community Centre hopes to use this successful project as a springboard for hosting similar courses, offering children and adults the opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of Irish traditions. By preserving and promoting these cultural heritage, the centre aims to foster a deeper connection to the community's past and inspire future generations.

Greencastle Community Centre extends its heartfelt gratitude to facilitators Shane Carey, Brendan Farren, and Bernie McFarland, as well as to Creative Ireland for their invaluable support in making this project a resounding success.