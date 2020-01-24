Local deaf charity receives funding from Gary Lightbody Foundation

Foyle Deaf Association has received funding from the Lightbody Foundation, as £70,000 is split between seven charities.

The organisation was set up by the popular Snow Patrol artist, Gary Lightbody, in partnership with the Community Foundation.

The Foundation is making a real difference to areas of need in the North and matters close to the musician’s heart, including special educational needs, mental health issues and mentoring for young people.

The groups received their funding at a low key event last month and had an opportunity to discuss the benefits of their work with Gary.

They were also able to share with him the difference his Foundation is making.

The Foyle Deaf Association received funding to secure music lessons for deaf members and to create a sign language choir.

The organisation creates a safe space for individuals to come together with their peers, reducing isolation and increasing access to support networks. Through various activities and programmes Foyle Deaf Association are a means to create and build relationships, empowering individuals.

Sarah Smith, Foyle Deaf Association chair, said: “Although it seems that music is an art form that would be inaccessible to D/deaf individuals, that is not necessarily the case. For example some hard of hearing individuals, can get a lot of pleasure from music as well as those with residual hearing or hearing within certain ranges. This funding allows us to raise awareness within the hearing community around the deaf community and support those in the deaf community with new opportunities.”