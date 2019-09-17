Local faces get behind Good Relations Week

Well-known faces from Derry are lending their support to an initiative for the Community Relations Council’s Good Relations Week which takes place over the next few days.

People from sport, business, the arts, the public sector, the community sector and the general public appear in a video to encourage everyone in Northern Ireland to play their part in making positive change for peace.

Among those taking part in the video are actress Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and businessman John Healy, who both hail from Derry.

Jamie-Lee plays Michelle in the critically acclaimed TV series ‘Derry Girls’ while John Healy is the current president of the NI Chamber of Commerce.

Others featured in the video are Ulster Rugby player John Cooney, Northern Ireland and Premier League footballer Craig Cathcart, Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma and PSNI chief constable, Simon Byrne.

Good Relations Week takes place this week with lots of events organised across the council area. Its theme is “People Making Change for Peace”.

CRC Chairman Martin McDonald MBE, said: “Good Relations Week is a major opportunity to emphasise the importance of all of us, whatever our role in life, continuing to make positive change to build, sustain and further develop a peaceful society that benefits everyone. We are very grateful to the wide range of people who have contributed to the video and are supporting us to spread this message.”

For more information on events happening locally, visit www.goodrelationsweek.com where a copy of the programme is available for download.

Check out the video at https://youtu.be/IVTwfe4bUM0