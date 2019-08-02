Local man follows his dream and gets a role in an ITV drama series

A Derry man who quit his supermarket job to follow his dream of becoming an actor has landed a role in an award-winning drama series.

Jorin Cooke has been cast in the third series of ITV drama ‘Marcella’.

The detective series is written, directed and produced by Swedish screenwriter Hans Rosenfeldt, the creator of The Bridge, and stars Anna Friel, who has won an Emmy for her role.

Jorin got bit by the acting bug when he worked as an extra on ‘Game of Thrones’.

The Strathfoyle man told the ‘Journal’ after appearing as an extra four times, he knew he didn’t want to do anything else.

“I was working as a supervisor in Longs Supervalu in Eglinton at the time. I didn’t really think it was possible to become an actor here but once I was an extra on Game of Thrones I decided to take it further.”

“I wanted a change and I felt like I was stuck in time, but I didn’t really know how to make that leap.”

Jorin enrolled on a performing arts course at the North West Regional College and performed in shows put on by the students.

“The customers in Longs were always very supportive of me, they loved to hear what I was getting up to next. Many a time they would walk in and I would be rehearsing a monologue or song and I would often get their opinion.”

After completing the course, the opportunity to audition for a role in Marcella arose.

“I got a call out of the blue and it all just went from there. I can’t say too much about my role but I feature throughout the series and most of my scenes are with the main cast.”

While Jorin can’t say too much about his role, he did reveal that the new series focuses on the main character’s work as an undercover detective and that it is set in Northern Ireland.

He said that one of the most surreal things about being on set was meeting his stunt double.

“It was a crazy experience but absolutely brilliant, so surreal.”

Jorin hopes that appearing in Marcella will open many doors for him.

“It has all happened so quickly. There are lots of opportunities available for local actors and lots of work here,” Jorin said. “I thought it might be impossible to make a career out of this but it does happen. I took a leap of faith and followed my dream.”

Jorin said his family still can’t believe he has made the leap into the acting world and he can’t wait to sit down and watch the show with them when it airs later this year.