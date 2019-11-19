Local people to join Dana tomorrow to mark 50 years since Eurovision win

Local people are being urged to turn up tomorrow to celebrate original Derry girl Dana’s Eurovision victory 50 years on.

A special public rendition of Dana’s 1970 Eurovision winning song ‘All Kinds of Everything’ will be delivered inside the Guildhall as Dana returns to her home city for a new BBC/ RTE documentary celebrating the 50th anniversary of her 1970 success. The film is expected to air in 2020.

Waddell Media, who are making the film, will be bringing Dana back to Derry and it is hoped people across the north west will turn out in force to serenade her.

The singalong event takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, November 20 and people urged to just turn up at the Guildhall at 3.00pm.

The special occasion will echo a victorious Dana’s arrival back into Derry in March 1970 from Amsterdam, which was hosting the Eurovision that year.

On arrival in Derry, a huge crowd had gathered in Guildhall Square where Dana delivered a special version of ‘All Kinds of Everything’ for the gathered crowds.