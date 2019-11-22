Local woman to host homelessness event

A Dungiven woman who is hosting an event for homeless people in Derry next month has appealed for donations of toiletries and clothes.

Deirdre White, who has recently qualified as hairdresser, is hosting the event on December 7 in partnership with the Salvation Army.

She decided to host the event after she noticed people out on the street in Belfast on a particularly cold night.

“I thought to myself I could do something to help and as Belfast isn’t my area I decided to do it in Derry.”

Deirdre got in touch with Salvation Army and they offered the use of their hall for the event.

“The homeless people will be able to come to the Salvation Army and get something to eat and then myself and a number of other hairdressers and barbers can cut their hair and spruce them up a bit,” Deirdre said.

“The Salvation Army regularly host breakfasts for them and they have said that around 20 people attend. Hopefully we can get the word out to these people about the event.”

Thanks to putting her appeal on social media, other barbers and hairdressers offered to assist on the day.

Deirdre now hopes to get donations of toiletries and warm clothes to present to anyone who attends.

“It would be great if we could give a small bag of toiletries and warm clothes, things like jumpers or even blankets, to these people as the weather is getting much colder.

“Also things like hats, scarfs and gloves would be great to get to ensure they stay warm over the winter.”

Deirdre said she feels compelled to help as ‘homelessness doesn’t discriminate. It could happen to any of us. A lot of people seem to think that it is only addicts that end up on the street, but any of us could end up homeless in the morning.”

If anyone would like to donate contact Deirdre via Facebook. Alternatively donations can also be left into the Salvation Army shop John Street on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by asking for Doreen and stating the donation is for Deirdre White’s appeal.