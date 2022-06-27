Long service award for volunteer who joined Lough Swilly RNLI after he was rescued

An RNLI volunteer, who was himself rescued from the sea when he was younger, has received a 30 year long service medal from the rescue charity.

Seamus McDaid turned from rescued to rescuer when, over 30 years ago, he and his friend, Christian McGinley were rescued clinging from rocks after their boat developed engine trouble.

In a post on the Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook page, it outlined how Seamus ‘grateful to be alive joined Lough Swilly RNLI’.

On Saturday, joined by his wife, Liz, Seamus ‘was awarded the 30 year long service medal from the RNLI at Saint Helen’s Hotel, Dublin.’

Seamus, pictured at the ceremony with his wife, Liz.

The post continued: “30 years on the pager is some achievement! We at Lough Swilly are immensely proud of Seamus, enjoy the celebrations folks.”

Seamus was awarded the 30 year Long Service Medal.
