Long Tower treasure trove of film on DVD

Did you grow up in the Long Tower Parish?

If so, you may be interested in a DVD featuring four decades of old footage filmed in the area.

The Áras Cholmcille Centre (formerly the Wee Nuns School) is currently selling a DVD featuring a collection of old ciné films from 1957 to 1988, most of which were filmed in the Brandywell area.

Much of the DVD concentrates on the old Long Tower Boys’ Club and contains shots of many of the old members taking part in sporting activities and camping trips in Donegal.

St. Columba’s Day parades and civic parades involving floats are also included. Long Tower School features heavily in the DVD and many school presentations and sports days are included up until 1988.

The DVD should bring back memories for many people. Those involved said it has some great nostalgic footage, adding that anyone who grew up in the Long Tower area will be interested in the DVD and will be sure to recognise someone they know.

Seamus Kelly, former principal of Long Tower School and ciné film enthusiast, shot the footage. Seamus was also heavily involved in organising activities in the Long Tower Boys Club

The package consists of a double DVD and runs to two and a half hours.

The film collection costs £10 and is available from McLaughlin’s Hardware, William Street, Photo Chute, 45 Strand Road (facing the Strand cinema), Long Tower Parochial House, Abercorn Road, and the St.Columba Heritage Centre (in the grounds of Long Tower Church)

All proceeds from the DVD will go to the St. Columba Heritage Centre (Áras Colmcille) which is run exclusively by volunteers.