Long Tower’s day of events to mark St Columba’s birthday
Long Tower Church will hold a series of special events on Tuesday, December 7, to mark the 1500th birthday of Derry’s Patron, St Columba.
The day will begin with the Rosary at 9.30 a.m. followed by Mass at St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, celebrated by Bishop Donal McKeown, commemorating 1500 years since the birth of Columba in 521AD.
At the end of the Mass, Bishop Donal will announce the winners of the Colmcille Art competition organised by the Diocese of Derry and the Diocese of Raphoe, in which pupils were asked to explore the life and legacy of the saint and submit their own project.
Each school that entered will be awarded a prize and there will be an overall prize for the winning Primary and Post Primary School.
The day of celebration will continue in the evening with the “Light of the Dove” event, a special evening of light and reflection from 6.30 – 7.30pm, coordinated by the North West Carnival, In Your Space, and Studio 2.
The grounds of Long Tower will come to life with a stunning light installation, dance, theatrical poetry readings, and a selection of dazzling local musicians to create a walk-through experience themed around hope and looking to the future.
Attendees can also visit the Aras Colmcille Centre (former ‘Wee Nuns’ school ) within the grounds of Long Tower Church to experience the interactive displays and learn all about the life and legacy of Colmcille.
The event is taking place as part of Colmcille 1500 - a year-long commemoration marking the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Colmcille, also known as Columba.
Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council have co-ordinated the programme throughout the year which has been supported by key partners including the North West Development Fund, in conjunction with and supported by the Executive Office and the Irish Government.