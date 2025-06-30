Louise Dubras recognised as leader of ‘heart, vision and integrity’ who brought Derry Medical School to life
There were emotional scenes on Monday as Prof. Dubras saw the first cohort of doctors graduate from the School of Medicine in a ceremony in the city’s Guildhall.
With the ‘Class of ‘25’ now qualified as doctors the Channel islander intends retiring after seven years in Derry.
Paying tribute to her mentor Dr. Clare Puddifoot, Senior Lecturer in Physiology at the School of Medicine, said: “I want to take a moment to honour someone whose leadership has not only shaped the school but shaped all of us.
"Louise Dubras, as Dean, you have led with heart, vision and integrity. You brought this Medical School to life. Not just through policy and persistence but through deep personal commitment.
"You held the weight of this enormous undertaking with grace and through every challenge you led with calm, compassion and strength. You have shown us what it looks like to lead with courage while still being humble, kind and incredibly real.”
Last year Prof. Dubras told the ‘Journal’ how she was a keen sailor who has crossed the Atlantic twice and this was alluded to by Dr. Puddifoot, who said: “As we watch you literally sail off into the sunset to enjoy your retirement we can say this – you have left a legacy that we are proud to be part of and you will be truly missed.”
Dr. Puddifoot also acknowledged Professor Patricia Harris, Course Director at Ulster University's Graduate Entry Medical School.
"You have taken the lead role in the making of this programme. You turned a brave idea into a real, working Medical School. Quite frankly no one could put into words anything you do but that's an awful lot of spreadsheets!
"You have been an organisational wizard and have modelled what needs to be with clarity, discipline and unfailing support. Many of us have learned from watching the way you lead,” she said.
Bouquets of flowers were presented to Prof. Dubras and Prof. Harris on behalf of staff.
