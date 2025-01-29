‘Loving Lullabies & Little Necessities:' New project for new and expecting parents launches in Inishowen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new project which ‘aims to celebrate the joys of new parenthood while providing tangible support and creating lasting memories through the universal language of music’ is to be launched in Inishowen.

‘Loving Lullabies & Little Necessities’ is a heartwarming community initiative designed to support new families as they embark on their parenting journey.

Funded through the Kathryn Howard Foundation, the project is partnered with Carnegie Hall and includes Lullaby Creation and Baby Basics Packs.

New and expecting families work with songwriters/musicians to create soothing, personalized lullabies tailored to their unique tastes and cultural background.

Bernie Doherty.

These lullabies foster bonding between parents and their newborns, creating a calming and loving connection, and shared experience.

Baby basics packs of comprehensive essentials will be provided to new, expecting families participating. The goal is to ease the transition into parenthood by ensuring parents have access to necessary tools to care for their infants.

Project highlights include community Involvement:, support networks – through events like ‘celebration days’ where new parents can share experiences, gain support, and hear other's stories and songs, resource accessibility and sustainability.

Bernie Doherty and Ruth Garvey-Williams, who are rolling out the project, said it aims to celebrate the joys of new parenthood while providing tangible support and creating lasting memories through the universal language of music and the provision of essential care items.

The project takes place in The Exchange, Buncrana on February 1 from 10am – 12 and Spraoi agus Sport, Carndonagh on February 10 from 10am-12pm.

For further information and to register, see https://www.facebook.com/thelullabyprojectireland