Police encounter low levels of anti-social behaviour ‘if any at all’ at Derry’s Ebrington Square site.

That’s according to the Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, who was asked about the issue by Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

Ms. McLaughlin said: “Local residents and businesses have raised concerns with me about ongoing issues on the site, particularly around cleanliness, access to toilets and illegal parking...it is really important that the site is clean and safe for everybody who shares it.”

The SDLP MLA asked what The Executive Office is doing to ensure that the site is safe and welcoming.

The view from Ebrington Square

Mrs. Little-Pengelly replied: “The issues that the Member raised must be addressed.

“I asked about antisocial behaviour or other issues on the site, and I was assured that the PSNI encounters a low number of problems, if any at all. That is a really positive message. It is a strong, safe site that is welcoming to all, and I encourage visitors and locals alike to use it.”