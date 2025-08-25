Loyalist band reports ‘verbal abuse’ and disruption to annual RBP parade in Derry

A loyalist band from Derry have reported receiving verbal abuse during a Royal Black Preceptory parade in the city at the weekend.

The Churchill Flute Band claimed two men tried to walk through a youth band whilst the demonstration was making its way though the city centre.

The reported incident occurred during a parade from the Fountain to St. Augustine’s Church for the Maiden City RBP 113 annual service.

"Unfortunately, our presence in the city centre was too much for some people and we were subjected to some verbal abuse as we passed by.

“On Bishop Street, two young men felt the need to cross the road through the ranks of the band and were thankfully ejected by the parade marshals. The two men decided to walk through a rank of kids playing triangles and cymbals and not through a rank of adults playing flutes.

“The band would like to thank the parade marshals for dealing with the two individuals promptly before any harm could have been caused,” the band declared on its social media following the demonstration on Sunday afternoon.

“We would also like to thank some residents from the Fountain for walking the parade route with us.

“Let's be clear about this, the band will not be intimidated or made to feel unwelcome for expressing our culture and traditions in this so called 'Shared City' and will call out such behaviour at every turn.

“We have been marching in this city for 190 years and will do so for many years to come!!” they stated.

Approximately 100 people and 20 supporters participated in the demonstration.