Lundy to be burnt in Derry as Apprentice Boys complete 336th Shutting of the Gates demonstrations after high winds postponed spectacle

The burning of an effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy will take place in Derry city centre on Wednesday night, the Apprentice Boys have confirmed.

The traditional ritual is a key part of the annual Shutting of the Gates demonstrations but had to be postponed on Saturday due to the high winds.

The Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry confirmed this afternoon that the Burning of Lundy will take place this evening at 9pm at the junction of Society Street and Bishop Street.

It follows with the City Centre Initiative, PSNI and Derry City & Strabane District Council after which consensus was reached to have the ceremony ‘midweek, late evening’ with ‘minimum traffic diversion for a short time, and not edging into the week before Christmas’.

William Walker, who was installed as the new Governor of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry on Saturday, comments: “Saturday was a challenge. We know our members understood the need to postpone the Burning of Lundy and we understand their disappointment at not seeing what is normally the finale of the Shutting of the Gates Commemorations.

"We promised to complete our traditions by December 18 and we are delighted that this has been possible within a few days on from last weekend.

"The goodwill in making tonight happen is greatly appreciated by the Apprentice Boys and we now look forward to planning the year ahead.”

Each year the traditions of the Shutting of the Gates include ceremony for the burning of Lundy. This involves presentation of the soles of Lundy’s shoes – with a nail hammered into each sole for each year of Commemoration – this year three hundred and thirty-six.

The stick taper to light Lundy is also presented to the Member nominated by the Parent Club to light Lundy. Presentations complete, Lundy is set alight.

One of the eight Parent Clubs from the City, in rotation, take on to honour the traditions of the Annual Commemorations from this point. For the year ahead the No Surrender Parent Club will do the honours. Chris Smyth, President of the No Surrender Club will light Lundy.