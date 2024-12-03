Lundy to be burnt in Derry during 336th Apprentice Boys Shutting of the Gates demonstrations

A large effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy will be set alight on Saturday as part of the Apprentice Boys’ 336th ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations in Derry city centre.

Thousands of Apprentice Boys and supporters are expected to take part in the demonstrations which are among the most important in the annual calendar of the loyal orders.

The ‘Shutting of the Gates’ festivities take place on the first Saturday of December each year and commemorate the actions of the 13 apprentices who closed the gates of the city on King James II’s of England army in December 1688.

The most spectacular part of the demonstrations involves ‘Lundy the traitor’ being set alight in Bishop Street.

An effigy of Robert Lundy alight during the 'Shutting of the Gates' demonstrations in 2018. DER4818GS054

The Scottish army officer was Governor of Derry in the early stages of the Siege of Derry and is accused in lore of betrayal of the loyalist cause.

The ABOD Associated Clubs General Committee have informed the Parades Commission that approximately 2,500 Apprentice Boys are expected to take part in the main demonstrations with around 250 supporters forecast.

The commemorations officially get underway when a cannon is ceremonially fired on the Derry Walls at midnight on Friday with the main parade getting underway from 11.45am.

The PSNI have confirmed that the city centre will remain open and motorists driving through the cityside and Waterside areas, between 11.30am and 5.30pm, are advised to take extra care and of delays during parade times.

Signage advising of diversions/closures will be in place and officers will be on patrol.

Police say they work in partnership with the parade organisers and marshals to ensure minimum disruption to those going about their daily routine.

Parade details

Visiting Branch clubs taking part in the parade will assemble at the Railway Station in the Waterside at about 11am and leave at 11.30am.

The route will take the clubs and bands from Duke Street across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and then onto Carlisle Road, Hawkin Street, London Street, Bishop Street and Palace Lane to the Memorial Hall.

1.15pm

Bands will leave Society Street, Bishop Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Road, Kennedy Street, Hawkin Street, London Street into the grounds of St. Columb's Cathedral. This is estimated to take approximately 40 minutes.

3.15pm

The Parade reforms in Bishop Street, Society Street, and moves off via London Street, Hawkin Street, Kennedy Street, Kennedy Place, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Square, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Society Street, Palace Street to Bishop Street for the burning of the effigy at 4pm.

When the parade is in Bishop Street for the burning; traffic - where possible - will be facilitated in the city, and this will be clearly signposted and officers will be on the ground to assist with traffic flow.

4.30pm

Following the burning, the parade will return to the Waterside across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge via London Street, Hawkin Street, Carlisle Road, Craigavon Bridge, and Duke Street for dispersal at Waterside Link at 5.15pm approximately.

The top deck of Craigavon Bridge (Waterside-bound) and Duke Street will be closed for a short time as the parade is underway.

The parade marks the rebellion of Williamite Derry against Jacobite forces on December 7, 1688 (old style].