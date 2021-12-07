Lyra McKee detectives search production company in Paris

The operation, led by two French Judges, with the assistance of French police, took place early on Tuesday.

Detectives believe that a camera crew from the production company was in Derry throughout the week of Lyra’s murder in April 2019.

Police say a European Investigation Order was “carefully considered, sought and granted by Belfast Crown Court and the search was later approved and supported by senior members of the French judiciary”.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of items were recovered for further examination.