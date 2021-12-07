Lyra McKee detectives search production company in Paris

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry have conducted a search of a production company in Paris.

Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:35 pm

The operation, led by two French Judges, with the assistance of French police, took place early on Tuesday.

Detectives believe that a camera crew from the production company was in Derry throughout the week of Lyra’s murder in April 2019.

Police say a European Investigation Order was “carefully considered, sought and granted by Belfast Crown Court and the search was later approved and supported by senior members of the French judiciary”.

A number of items were recovered for further examination.

Lyra McKee (29) was shot dead by dissident republicans as she observed rioting in Derry’s Creggan Estate in 2019.

