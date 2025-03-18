MacCafferty School of Music raises funds for Derry's Foyle Hospice
Very well done to the The MacCafferty School of Music, Derry, who donated the proceeds from their Christmas Feis to Foyle Hospice.
Pictured are students of the School of Music with Teacher, Una O’Somachain, presenting the proceeds to the hospice staff.
Foyle Hospice provides nine-bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, alongside Day Therapy facilities, Community Specialist Palliative Nursing, a 24/7 Advice Line, Bereavement Counselling Services for adults and children, and much more.
There are also Foyle Hospice shops at Waterloo Place, Pennyburn, Strabane, Castlederg, Ballykelly, and Limavady.
