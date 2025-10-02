Macmillan hosts coffee morning to raise funds for cancer support services in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 10:51 BST
Macmillan recently hosted a coffee morning to raise money for services provided by the cancer support charity in Derry.

Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community.

Lesley Mitchell, Assistant Director of Nursing, Cancer Services, Karen O’Brien, Director of Adult Mental Health & Disability Services and Lesley Finlay and Gillian McLaughlin Macmillan Support Centre staff welcomed Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Alderman Niree McMorris to the event.

If you have experienced a cancer diagnosis or been impacted by the cancer diagnosis of a loved one, contact: [email protected] or 02871611272.

Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community.

1. IMG_9808.jpg

Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community. Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community.

2. IMG_9828.jpg

Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community. Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community.

3. IMG_9783.jpg

Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community. Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community.

4. IMG_9795.jpg

Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community. Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice