Macmillan hosts coffee morning to raise funds for cancer support services in Derry

Service users, their families and Trust staff enjoyed an amazing array of scones, buns and cakes donated by local businesses and the community.

Lesley Mitchell, Assistant Director of Nursing, Cancer Services, Karen O’Brien, Director of Adult Mental Health & Disability Services and Lesley Finlay and Gillian McLaughlin Macmillan Support Centre staff welcomed Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Alderman Niree McMorris to the event.

If you have experienced a cancer diagnosis or been impacted by the cancer diagnosis of a loved one, contact: [email protected] or 02871611272.

