Maggie's Tavern Santa Tractor Run in St Johnston raises over €8,000
An amazing €8,270 has been raised from the Santa Tractor Run at Maggies Tavern, St. Johnston.
By Brendan McDaid
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 12:24pm
Deborah Toland, Treasurer of the Donegal Hospice accepted the cheque on behalf of the Hospice.
The Santa Tractor Run Committee pictured are front row from left; Margaret McNamee, Vincent McGrath, Deborah Toland Donegal Hospice, Tony Rodgers and Patricia. Middle row; Raymond McDaid, Clement Clarke, Oran Duffy, Robin Canning and Alice Lynch. Back row: Joe McKean, Eddie Meenan, Neil Sweeney, Kieran Porter, Charles Holmes and Brian McNamee. Missing from the photo Richard Lynn.