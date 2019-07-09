‘Magic Moments’ for inspirational Sophie Rae as she meets her favourite author ‘Bressie’

A talented Buncrana girl, who found inspiration and support in a book written by musician and author ‘Bressie,’ was able to tell him so during a special meeting between the pair.

‘Funny, caring and super intelligent’ Sophie-Rae Sweetman Gibbons loves Bressie’s Book, ‘Magic Moments,’ as it helped with her anxiety.

Sophie Rae, pictured with her favourite book.

The seven-year-old is also a very gifted writer, as her family found out when she joined the ‘Write Stuff Kids’ Club’ with Grainne McCool. Sophie-Rae wants to help other children who feel like her and also to be an author like Bressie (aka Niall Breslin). She is currently writing her own book, ‘The Brave Unicorn,’ inspired by her love of all things unicorn and the hurdles she has bravely overcome with her anxieties.

In the ‘Magic Moment,’ a young boy learns to manage fear using mindfulness techniques taught by his grandmother.

When Sophie Rae’s family heard Bressie’s band, The Blizzards, were to perform at Buncrana Music Festival, they set about trying to organise a meeting, with the help of Barry and Eimear from Notorious Events.

Sophie Rae met with her favourite author during what was also her first festival and was joined by her mother, Catherine and auntie Michelle Sweetman. They told the ‘Journal’ how Bressie put Sophie-Rae ‘right at ease’ by giving her his guitar pick and they did the ‘Magic Moment’ technique together. He also asked Sophie Rae to be the first to review his new book, ‘High Five.’ Catherine and Michelle described Bressie as ‘very kind and a gentleman with a genuine interest in helping others.’ He spoke to them both about their ideas to help other parents with children who need support, as this is a cause close to both teachers, specialising in SEN needs, in Groarty Integrated Primary and Oakgrove Integrated secondary schools. They want to show there can be ‘a positive ending on a tough road.’ Michelle told how Catherine has been a ‘pro-active force’ in Sophie Rae overcoming her anxiety and how ‘her training and her tenacity has led to Sophie Rae overcoming her fears.’ She was even Mary in her school play in Scoil Iosagain, which has also been a great support.

“We are amazed at how far Sophie Rae has come and we are so proud her. We want to turn her story into a story of hope for other children and parents. The publishing company that has published Bressie’s book are now looking for more scripts to publish, so watch this space!”