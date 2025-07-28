Maiden City Ink brings the 'tattoo supermarket' to Derry as artists from around the globe attend

Artists from around the globe came to Derry for the 13th Maiden City Ink Tattoo Convention, which the organisers described as a 'tattoo supermarket.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Everglades Hotel housed 50 tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts, and each artist set up their own stall displaying their work while also offering tattoos on site.

Zac Deeney from Derry, who has been a tattoo artist in the city for over 30 years, organised the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He established the convention to showcase the diverse range of tattoos available, likening it to "a big tattoo supermarket" with "plenty to choose from."

Tattoo artists at the annual Maiden City Ink International Tattoo Convention held in the Everglades Hotel. Photo: George Sweeney

"It's good to see what you would have to travel and see,” he said.

“Everyone has different styles and different ways of doing tattoos, artists paint different ways and everybody wants something different so there's plenty to choose from."

Nikola Lawniczac, from Poland, has been living in Derry for the past nine years and started tattooing five years ago when she was 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My journey started by tattooing on fake skin and my dad,” said Nikola. “He was my guinea pig.”

Zac Deeney, organiser of Maiden City Ink International Tattoo Convention.

Her first tattoo, a tiny star she did for her dad, was placed somewhere easy to hide and easy to cover up.

Nikola said she is still discovering her own style of tattooing. She said: “I've been going in between different tattooing styles. Recently, what I've really liked is microrealism. I've always liked realism because I feel it's the most rewarding. On my dad, I've done a lot of that.

“I’ve been trying to get into more colour work as well; I feel like that gives you the wow effect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On attending the convention, Nikola said: “The convention is great, everyone is so friendly and so easy to talk to. All the artists are absolutely incredible; it's nice to see everyone's styles and work.”

Nikola Lawniczac.

We spoke to Sarah McCann from Cavan while she was getting her leg tattoo. She said the pain was “grand.”

This was Sarah's first time attending the Maiden City Ink Tattoo Convention. She said that the event is a great place to meet a lot of different people and that there was good energy.

“I only started getting tattooed a few years ago,” said Sarah. “One half of the body is getting done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard McDaid from Strabane said he got into tattooing during lockdown. “I was stuck for something to do, I got back into art and took it from there.”

Gerard McDaid.

“It’s pretty good,” said Gerard on attending the convention. “I didn't know a lot about tattooing when I started. I’m getting to meet other tattoo artists, doing a lot of networking and you get to see a lot of people working. It's pretty cool.”

Hailing all the away from Chile was Paulo McIntyre. His love for tattoos and art started at an early age, he said. “I’ve been drawing since my first memories, I started really young. I remember doing my first tattoo with friends when I was 14, more professionally when I was 16, 17.”

Paulo attends 36 to 40 tattoo conventions a year, and while at the Maiden City Ink Tattoo Convention he said: “Here the tattooing level is really high, it’s good craic here, the people are really friendly and professional, I really love it.”