Maiden City Tease bringing Burlesque and Cabaret to Derry's Jazz Festival

The curtain draws open for Maiden City Tease’s 10th show during the Jazz Festival on May 1, so we took the time to learn about the Cabaret and the show's producer.

Derry’s own burlesque and cabaret show is produced by Derry woman Rita Peach, who first started burlesque back in 2018 as a hobby, but now she takes to the stage and manages it behind the scenes.

The Tease features a variety of performances, such as burlesque, drag, singers, dancers, and comedians, and includes performers from Derry, all over Ireland, and a few international performers.

Describing where the name Maiden City Tease came from, Rita said: “The name was inspired by the 1950s film ‘Teaserama,’ which starred burlesque icons like Bettie Page and Tempest Storm and revolved around a burlesque show. In the 2000s, the term ‘Tease’ was revived in America to refer to burlesque-focused cabaret shows, such as the San Francisco Tease. This is where the name originated, and ‘The Maiden City Tease’ seemed like a perfect fit.”

Rita Peach. Photo by Sarah Marsden.

Rita kicked off her burlesque journey in Derry back in 2020, with the Tease’s first show.

“It was amazing,” Rita said, describing the night. “The energy is always good at the Tease. The audience always brings a lot of energy and love.

“It's brilliant and heart-warming; it gives the vibe of a family party. It has that strong Derry connotation of everybody getting up to do their own number, with everyone giving full encouragement—in the same way that your drunk aunties would when they make you get up to do a number.

“That’s the energy Tease always seems to bring; it really is magical. The support is something that I think is really unique to our Derry audience.”

Daria Decollette. Photo by: Sarah Ward

Rita said that the crowd that the Tease attracts is so welcoming and supportive that international performers are eager to return to Derry, just for its heart-warming reception.

“They have said Derry is one of the best crowds that they have performed for; the energy and the support are good,” said Rita.

Gearing up for their 10th show, Rita gave an insight into what patrons can expect: “As this is our 10th show, and it's the Jazz festival, we are really trying to step up our game this time. We are bringing seven internationally acclaimed acts. There will be everything from hoops, singing, dancing, drag, comedy, and potentially even a bit of fire.”

A real ‘motley crew’ is how Rita described the Tease audience.

“All genders, and all sexualities. It's simply a welcoming place for everyone. We can all come together and enjoy it together, regardless of our outside interests,” said Rita.

Rita responded to the notion that burlesque is solely for men.

"No, it's a big misconception about burlesque that it is for the male gaze. Especially in the modern day, burlesque is, if anything, a reclamation of your ability to present yourself and your body to people, and how you use that to express yourself.

“When you are performing burlesque, you are the person who is in complete control of who perceives you and how they perceive you.

“Burlesque at its core is anti patriarchy, pro feminism and rebellious. It's about reclaiming ownership of your body.

“It's definitely empowering.”

Rita took us through the emotions she experiences before she is on stage, while she is performing and when the curtain closes.

“Before I go on stage, I feel abject terror and a lot of nerves, but once I'm out there, it's amazing. I'm so in control, and I feel like the funniest, wittiest, and most entertaining person in the room for three minutes.

“I always come off with an absolute high.”

Lastly, Rita wanted to thank all her team, who make the Tease possible, such as their stage manager, Susie Blue, their photographers, Audrey Blue, Sarah Ward and last but not least, their sound engineer Gerry Craig.

Tickets for the next Tease can be found here: https://wegottickets.com/event/654325