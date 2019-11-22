Maisie and her brothers feature in ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing’ calendar

A Derry schoolgirl is continuing to spread positivity about Down Syndrome by appearing in a calendar.

Maisie Colhoun already features in the book ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing’, which was launched last month.

The book was the brainchild of the parent-led organisation of the same name and will be given to all new parents of a child diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Maisie now features in the 2020 calendar for the organisation, along with her brothers Thomas and Christopher, who are ‘her world’.

Their mum Dawn explained that the calendar aims to ‘create positive attitudes towards Down Syndrome’.

“I would rather people said congratulations, rather than I’m sorry or make it such a bad thing. We have had nothing but positive experiences, but I know other mum’s who have not.”

Dawn said that Maisie, who has a moderate to severe learning disability, is already showing people that ‘you can still live life to the full and do everything everyone else does’.

“Down Syndrome is in every part of her DNA and I wouldn’t take it away from her, because she wouldn’t be my little girl anymore. Down Syndrome doesn’t define her but it is a part of who she is. Maisie is an amazing character who just lights up the place.”

The calendar allowed Maisie’s siblings to get involved with the project.

“The boys are just so good with her. Thomas is very caring towards her and Christopher carries on with her non-stop. They adore her and she just adores them.”

Dawn explained that the calendar, which costs £9.99, will help raise funds for the organisation to continue their work.

“No one knows what their child is going to do or how they are going to grow up and that is for any child. The perception of Down Syndrome needs to change. There are so many role models out there now, including models and people who have addressed the United Nations.”

Dawn said the calendar is the perfect Christmas gift and the more people who buy it, the more perceptions can change.

She said she is extremely proud to have her children featured in it and it is particularly special as they feature in the month of June, when Thomas will turn 18.

“We didn’t know what month they would be on and when I saw it was June it just made my day.”

To purchase the calendar visit: https://www.wouldntchangeathing.org/product/wouldnt-change-a-thing-official-2020-calendar/