Major refurbishment works at Buncrana Community Hospital to begin this month

By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:46 BST

Planned major refurbishment works are to get underway at Buncrana Community Hospital from this month, the HSE has confirmed.

At the recent Regional Health Forum meeting, Councillor Gary Doherty asked the HSE to provide a report on the temporary closure of the Buncrana Nursing Unit, including details of how residents, both long-term and short-term respite patients, will be accommodated during the construction phase.

In a written response from Dermot Monaghan, the Integrated Health Area Manager for Donegal, it was confirmed that: “Buncrana Community Hospital will be undergoing major refurbishment works, commencing June 2025, to enhance the quality of life for residents in the Buncrana catchment area.

“During the refurbishment period, 11 long-term residents will remain in Buncrana Community Hospital and will be accommodated in the Ash Ward. All short-term patients will be accommodated in Carndonagh Community Hospital for the duration of the refurbishment work, which is expected to take from 12 to 18 months.”

