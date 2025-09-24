Major success of Buncrana Culture Night

Buncrana’s Main Street was buzzing last Friday evening as large numbers turned out to enjoy Culture Night.

This was the first time that the Main Street in Buncrana was taken over by a feast of diverse arts for the public.

The town came alive with a creative trail through the Main Street, with free events which did not require booking and were targeted at all ages.

Creatives were linked up with businesses, and people were invited to follow a culture trail, with a host of activities which showcased Buncrana’s energy and talent.

Enjoying Buncrana Culture Night. Photo: Lynn O'Neill.

These included a DJ set, a collage workshop, live music in several venues, the ‘Northern Light Gallery ‘ Art exhibition at Adam Rory Porter Computers, poetry at Christchurch Hall and face painting at Tiny’s.

“It was fantastic,” said Adam Rory Porter of Porter Computers.

“There was a wonderful selection of people, young and old. It’s usually quieter down Lower Main Street, but there was a great buzz in the town, with lots of people in good form coming into the shop, and lots of kids with face paint and ice creams. There was a good range of people from outside the area.”

“A theme throughout is that Buncrana is at the edge of the Atlantic but at the heart of a diverse and dynamic artistic community,” said Sophie Gallagher, Night Time Economy Advisor for Donegal Co Council.

The organisers also teamed up with local schools to create pieces of art work which were shown during the event.

Buncrana Cinema showed a short film called “Echoes of an Irish Lifetime.”

This was followed by the screening of a new documentary by local videographer Hugh Quirke based on archival footage of local musicians, which included a tribute to local traditional music teacher Dinny McLaughlin.