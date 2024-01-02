News you can trust since 1772

Make use of unwanted Christmas gifts and help charities urges Derry Councillor

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has appealed to anyone in the city who has received Christmas gifts they have no use for, to consider giving them to a local charity shop so they can benefit from it.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Councillor Hutton said: “At this time of year most people will be doing a big clean up of the house or workplace, taking down decorations, getting things back to normal. Amongst all that it won’t be uncommon to find a gift that doesn’t fit or suit you, it could be a duplicate gift.

"People can find it difficult knowing what to do with gifts that will never be used.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Rather than put it at the back of the press or throw it out I am urging people to consider giving them to any of the local charity shops in the city.

"It will ultimately mean that someone somewhere will be benefiting from the proceeds of the sale going to whatever charity you chose.”

Related topics:Sinn FeinDerry