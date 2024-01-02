Make use of unwanted Christmas gifts and help charities urges Derry Councillor
Councillor Hutton said: “At this time of year most people will be doing a big clean up of the house or workplace, taking down decorations, getting things back to normal. Amongst all that it won’t be uncommon to find a gift that doesn’t fit or suit you, it could be a duplicate gift.
"People can find it difficult knowing what to do with gifts that will never be used.
"Rather than put it at the back of the press or throw it out I am urging people to consider giving them to any of the local charity shops in the city.
"It will ultimately mean that someone somewhere will be benefiting from the proceeds of the sale going to whatever charity you chose.”