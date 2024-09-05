A fortnight ago I started the process of trying to make homemade perfume using flowers, herbs and some leaves from the garden. This week, we're going to look at the results of that experiment and the process involved in trying to create two fully finished and bottled up fragrances.

First up just a little refresher on what I picked from the garden to add to the first perfume, which was made using jojoba carrier oil designed for perfumery. Into the oil I added sweet pea, sweet alysum, chamomile and marigolds flowers along with lemon balm herb, lavender leaves. I sniffed this concoction after a week and the scent was quite light so I added in some marjoram leaves and flowers, rose petals and geranium leaves donated by a relative, and had a bit of lavender essential oil on hand to add in the final stage for an extra kick.

The second fragrance had a base of perfumer’s alcohol with chamomile flowers, mint, rosemary, torn up tomato leaves and blackcurrant leaves, to which I added some myrrh absolute at the bottling up stage.

After marinating in the plant clippings in the oil and alcohol for two weeks, it was time to see if it worked. And surprisingly, while the expert perfumers are unlikely to be running scared any time soon, it did.

The finished fragrances, which I've named Fairy Fort and Spectre 31.

In terms of apparatus needed, I bought in a pack of pipettes or droppers, empty glass perfume bottles with screw on spray tops and lids, a couple of glass perfume bottles with roller top (for the oil based perfume), and a packet of miniature funnels. All in it cost around £20, so it didn’t break the bank. Other than that you will need a colander or strainer, a clean, new thin dish cloth or cheese / muslin cloth.

I laid the dish cloth inside the colander and placed it over a large jug before pouring out the marinated concoction and letting the liquid drain through. I then bundled up the four corners of the cloth into a type of knapsack and squeezed it to get the remaining liquid out. Then it was a case of inserting the small funnel into one of the 30 ml perfume bottles, adding a few drops of myrrh absolute and then using the dropper to soak up the strained liquid and squeezing it in. After that it was largely done, and all that remained was to add the spray lid and give it a vigorous shake to mix in the myrrh.

The same process was repeated for the oil based perfume, which was bottled up in roller top bottles and a spray bottle, with a little perfumer’s alcohol added to dilute it so it didn’t clog the spray atomiser.

So how did it go? My main worry trying this was that it would be a flop, smell of nothing or go mouldy. Instead something magical happened over those two weeks. The alcohol-based perfume in particular smelled very potent in the jar, and the liquid had taken on the dark bottle green colour. It smelt a bit like a dark forest in autumn or winter, a bit like liquorice as well, and then the myrrh added a bit of further depth, a mystic and slightly sweet quality. I can imagine this would certainly not have mass appeal, but I like weird and wonderful, potent scents so this one was right up my street.

Getting ready to strain and bottle up the fragrances.

Smelling the finished oil-based perfume was a totally different experience. This one turned out to be airy, delicate and very floral with a hint of apples from the chamomile. I’d added in a few drops of lavender oil and you could smell that but it didn’t overpower the other ingredient. The mixture had morphed into something pleasant and inoffensive and the golden colour of the liquid reflected that.

Part of the fun of making your own perfume is the experimental nature of it, you can play around with it, and then you get to name your own creations. You could name it after someone you know, yourself, a special place, an object or literally anything else. I tried to pick names that matched the fragrances and which were rooted in our region. For the heavier scent I went with ‘Spectre 31’ in honour of Derry’s world class Hallowe’en festival at the end of October. When I smelt the other perfume it reminded me of a story I read or heard about long ago about older generations being careful where they threw their washing water to avoid drenching and angering the fairies out by Grianan Fort in Inishowen, so I went with ‘Fairie Fort’ for that one.

After that it was just a matter of adding the labels and doing a skin sniff test on the finished products. Both are so different and I’m very pleased to get any result at all. The lighter one didn’t have much projection or longevity but the darker one has a bit of throw and I could still smell the blackcurrant and myrrh a few hours later. Part of the alchemy of perfumery is that the same scent can smell different on different people because we all a unique natural scent profile. Often something that smells amazing on one person may not suit another. It’s worth stressing too that it’s always better to do a patch test on your skin in case any of the ingredients in a fragrance end up causing a reaction or become an irritant.

All in all it was a bit of craic getting creative and I’ll have something now to remember the year of gardening by in the winter months. If you fancy trying it too you can find a lot of information online about which flowers, herbs and plants give off the most fragrance and which are safe to use. Who knows, it could be a whole new career for you and me! Stranger things have happened...