Male (31) arrested after car collision in Derry on suspicion of possession of drugs and dangerous driving

Police in Derry have arrested a man following a driving-related incident in the city centre area on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that District Support Team officers were on patrol in the area of William Street just before 9.30am when they attempted to stop a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

As the driver of the vehicle, who was carrying a male passenger, is reported to have made off, it collided with and damaged another vehicle.

As it appeared to reverse towards police, an officer was able to intervene and apprehend the male driver, aged 31 years old, who was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.

Following a roadside test, the male was further arrested by the police on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drug. He was also arrested, following a search, on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug, said the PSNI spokesperson.

The PSNI have said that the man remained in custody on Tuesday afternoon.

District Support Team Inspector Pearce said: "This was a busy time in the area and it's fortunate there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

"As we continue with our enquiries I'd encourage anyone who was in the area and may have footage of what happened to call us on 101, quoting reference 306 of 14/01/25, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

A report can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.