On a New Year’s Eve post on its Facebook page, the rescue coordination centre in Inishowen said: “It has been another very busy year for us here at the Rescue Coordination Centre at Malin Head with a total of 616 incidents this year.

"We assisted 482 persons in distress and a total of 64 lives were saved during incidents coordinated by the Rescue Coordination Centre. We could not do the job we do without the dedication of the amazing volunteers in our Coast Guard Units and RNLI Stations. A special word of thanks to the crews of R118 helicopter based at Sligo Airport who we work so closely with on a daily basis. From all of us at MRSC Malin Head we would like to take this opportunity to wish you a Happy and very safe New Year.”