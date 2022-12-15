Malin Head's St Stephen's Day swim to raise money for local causes
This year’s annual St. Stephen’s Day swim at Port Mór pier Malin Head will be in aid of Friends of Inishowen Hospice and Malin Head Community Association, it has been confirmed.
The annual event always attracts large crowds for the past few years and has become a fun family event.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone who wants to donate money online and there will be
collection on the day and sponsor sheets in the local shops. The GoFundMe link is
https://www.gofundme.com/f/st-stephens-day-swim-malin-head-2022?qid=3b00f8a1fb5d693573345af29402ff1b.
The money raised will be split 50/50 between The Friends of Inishowen Hospice and Malin Head Community Association. On the day there will be hot chocolate and hot whiskey for all the swimmers to warm them up after the dip.
The time of the swim will be confirmed closer to the day due to the tide. Keep an eye on the Malin Head Community Facebook page for the details.