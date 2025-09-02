Mammy Banter special guest at Foyle Hospice Vintage Fashion Fair & Luncheon at Derry's Ebrington Hotel

The Foyle Hospice Vintage Fashion Fair and Luncheon will take place on Sunday, September 21 at the Ebrington Hotel.

Now in its second decade, the annual event celebrates timeless style and also shines a spotlight on the iwork of Foyle Hospice and its network of six charity shops across the region.

This year’s special guest is Serena Terry – aka Mammy Banter – who will bring her trademark wit and warmth to the stage.

Guiding the day’s celebrations will be Sarah Travers, former BBC journalist and TV host, who has championed the event since its earliest days.

The day begins with a drinks reception and vintage fair shopping experience, followed by a catwalk show. Hospice doctors, nurses, admin staff, and volunteers will model unique fashion finds sourced from the charity shops in Pennyburn, Ballykelly, Limavady, Strabane, and Castlederg. All hair and make-up styling for the show is donated by the team at Syenna Hair & Beauty.

After lunch, guests will enjoy a very special on-stage conversation with Serena and Sarah.

Over the years, the Foyle Hospice Vintage Fashion Fair has welcomed a stellar line-up of guest speakers, including Leah Totton, James Nesbitt, Nadine Coyle, Phil Coulter, Miriam O’Callaghan, Brian Kennedy, and Julian Simmons.

Tickets are limited for this sell-out event, so early booking is advised. All proceeds support Foyle Hospice in providing specialist palliative care services and support for patients and their families.

Foyle Hospice Shops Manager, Jacqueline McMonagle expressed her excitement ahead of the event saying: “We have had a really busy and successful year with the launch of our new shop in Ballykelly. The support has been amazing and thank you to everyone who has purchased or donated – we are so grateful. “Please come along and support Foyle Hospice on Sunday, 21st September – you will be guaranteed to have a fabulous time and you won’t regret it!” Drinks reception will begin at 1:30pm. The fashion show will start at 2pm with lunch to follow.

Tickets are £30 each and can be purchased at foylehospice.com or by calling 028 7135 9888.

Foyle Hospice provides 9 bed spaces in its Inpatient Care Unit, as well as Day Therapy facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts).

The total annual cost of providing the services is approximately £3.9 million.

It costs approximately £5,000 for 24 hours of care for 9 beds in the Hospice In-Patient Care Unit.

Approximately 35% of overall running costs comes from SPPG with the remaining 65% of the annual costs provided through the support and generosity of our local communities.

Foyle Hospice has been providing Hospice and Palliative Care services in the please update since 1985. We are extremely privileged to have cared for over 22,000 patients and their families to date.

Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, while supporting their families and loved ones across the Western Health and Social Trust area in Northern Ireland. Our commitment is to improve the quality of life of patients while extending care and support to their families and loved ones.