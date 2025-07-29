Man (21) charged by Derry police with dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police
The PSNI have charged a 21-year-old man with dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop for police, no driving licence, and possession of a Class A controlled drug.
The man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on August 20.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said that the man charged was arrested by District Support Team officers for failing to stop in the Eastway area on Monday evening, July 28.
As is usual procedure, charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.