Man (32) charged with series of driving offences in Derry
Police in Derry have charged a 32-year-old man with a number of driving-related offences to appear before Derry Magistrates Court next month.
The man has been charged with offences including dangerous driving, no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He is set to appear before the court on December 4.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
It is understood the charges are in relation to a single-vehicle collision in the city during the early hours of Monday.